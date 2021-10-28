why Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.57

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] surged by $8.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $186.00 during the day while it closed the day at $180.85. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Xilinx Reports Record Revenue in Fiscal Second Quarter 2022.

Record revenue of $936 million, representing 7% sequential growth and 22% annual growth amidst continuing industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue increased 20% sequentially, with strong performance in all sub-markets led by another record performance in the Industrial end market and improvement in Aerospace & Defense business.

Xilinx Inc. stock has also gained 6.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XLNX stock has inclined by 22.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.52% and gained 27.57% year-on date.

The market cap for XLNX stock reached $45.05 billion, with 245.86 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 4109787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $152.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $135 to $143. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

XLNX stock trade performance evaluation

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.13, while it was recorded at 174.87 for the last single week of trading, and 138.03 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 9.00%.