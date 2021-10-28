why Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.04

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] slipped around -0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.73 at the close of the session, down -2.56%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced its third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released Friday, October 29, 2021, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now 2.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $22.4179 and lowest of $21.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.10, which means current price is +1.07% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 3075660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.84, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.42%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $8,071 million, or 89.20% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,052,088, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,758,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.87 million in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $949.7 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,255,919 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 17,658,278 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 332,524,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,439,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,042,834 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,958,453 shares during the same period.