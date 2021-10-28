why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.35

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.35 during the day while it closed the day at $22.68. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Kimco Realty and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Announce Transaction to Jointly Own Six Publix-Anchored Sunbelt Shopping Centers.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) announced that it has acquired the remaining 70 percent interest in a portfolio of six Publix-anchored, Sunbelt region shopping centers from its existing joint venture partner, Jamestown, for a gross purchase price of $425.8 million. Subsequently, Kimco entered into a joint venture partnership with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) in which Kimco will own 50 percent of the portfolio, with BREIT owning the remaining 50 percent interest. Kimco will continue to manage the portfolio on behalf of the joint venture.

The six high-quality, Publix-anchored assets total over 1.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in infill markets throughout the Southeast, with five located in the top-performing South Florida market, and one in the high-growth Atlanta market. Kimco’s original 30 percent interest in the portfolio was acquired through the company’s recently completed merger with Weingarten Realty.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock has also loss -2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIM stock has inclined by 6.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.88% and gained 51.10% year-on date.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $13.84 billion, with 431.01 million shares outstanding and 421.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 3799485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.02.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,169 million, or 70.90% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,426,674, which is approximately 1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,097,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.03 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -10.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 72,243,754 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 43,622,047 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 464,785,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,651,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,147,498 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,205,798 shares during the same period.