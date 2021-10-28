why CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.73

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -9.95% or -9.92 points to close at $89.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3633829 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that CoStar Group Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Increased 17% Year-over-Year, CoStar Accelerated to Double-Digit Revenue Growth with Net Sales Reaching All-Time High.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced that revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $499 million, an increase of 17% over revenue of $426 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $64 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other items as described below) was $99 million or $0.25 per diluted share, an increase of $10 million or 11% versus the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $123 million, an increase of 13% versus EBITDA of $108 million for the third quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $99.42, the shares rose to $99.42 and dropped to $89.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSGP points out that the company has recorded 2.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 3633829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $102.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $825 to $1000, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 660 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 86.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.55, while it was recorded at 97.32 for the last single week of trading, and 86.80 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $34,358 million, or 97.20% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,681,083, which is approximately 3.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,639,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.33 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -15.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

326 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 28,564,674 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 25,179,486 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 328,776,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,520,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,448,088 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,840,069 shares during the same period.