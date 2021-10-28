why BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.47 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that BGC Partners Announces Its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

To be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC Partners” or “BGC” or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced details on its annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

BGC Partners Inc. stock is now 36.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BGCP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.54 and lowest of $5.336 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.51, which means current price is +55.40% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 4618701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has BGCP stock performed recently?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $1,214 million, or 67.00% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,966,630, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,857,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.97 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $98.09 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 36,749,569 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 29,098,101 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 156,089,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,937,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,117,678 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,004,282 shares during the same period.