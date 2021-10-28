Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Asana Inc. [ASAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] loss -7.79% or -10.61 points to close at $125.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3844621 shares. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Asana Named to Fast Company’s First Annual List of Brands That Matter.

Recognized for its commitment to helping teams achieve mission-critical work throughout the pandemic.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE:ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced it has been named to Fast Company’s first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring companies that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement while authentically communicating their mission and ideals.

It opened the trading session at $139.00, the shares rose to $139.00 and dropped to $121.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded 272.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -510.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 3844621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $109.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ASAN stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 45 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 431.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.04, while it was recorded at 132.34 for the last single week of trading, and 58.84 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $7,178 million, or 73.50% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 6,460,685, which is approximately 28.07% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 6,314,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.27 million in ASAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $744.01 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 17.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 23,764,309 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,476,295 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,902,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,142,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,990,744 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,577,451 shares during the same period.