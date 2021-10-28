Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $24.69 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.98, while the highest price level was $25.19. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Vertiv Reports 5.8% Net Sales Growth, 17.2% Orders Growth and Record Backlog in Third Quarter.

Robust end-market demand continued with double-digit order growth and record backlog of $2.4 billion.

Net sales growth of 5.8% and organic net sales growth of 3.9% versus prior year third quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.24 percent and weekly performance of 5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 4841683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 24.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 19.80%.