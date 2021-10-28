U.S. Bancorp [USB] Stock trading around $60.28 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.68%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that U.S. Bank to Leverage ICE ETF Hub for Seamless Access to ETF Primary Market.

U.S. Bank announced that it will leverage Intercontinental Exchange’s (NYSE: ICE) ICE ETF Hub to offer its customer base seamless electronic access to the ETF primary market. ICE ETF Hub, which recently surpassed $1 trillion in notional create/redeem orders, is an industry-wide, open architecture, technology solution, offering a standardized and simplified process for the creation and redemption of ETF shares.

With this relationship, U.S. Bank clients will have access to the ICE ETF Hub platform, which currently supports U.S.-listed equity, fixed-income, derivative, commodity and multi-asset ETFs. U.S. Bank services more than 70 ETF clients, with more than 330 ETFs. Clients will also have access to ICE’s automated functionality, which allows ETF primary market participants to negotiate and assemble custom basket proposals.

Over the last 12 months, USB stock rose by 56.94%. The one-year U.S. Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.86. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.58 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, USB stock reached a trading volume of 7223657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $66.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on USB stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 58 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.33.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.85, while it was recorded at 62.03 for the last single week of trading, and 56.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.05%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,788 million, or 76.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 128,888,906, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,095,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.58 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.5 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -0.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 39,801,111 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 49,520,173 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,018,635,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,956,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,108,501 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,227,824 shares during the same period.