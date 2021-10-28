The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that The Home Depot Wins 3 Environmental Protection Agency Awards.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

The Home Depot was honored with three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Awards that reflect the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. The company is proud to serve as industry leaders in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products that are safer for the environment.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock rose by 34.49%. The one-year The Home Depot Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.06. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $391.46 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 2833303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $344.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $360 to $365. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $319, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 189.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 82.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.44 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 337.07, while it was recorded at 368.68 for the last single week of trading, and 312.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $25,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 10.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $279,972 million, or 71.90% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,843,016, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,919,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.4 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.93 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,396 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 18,027,520 shares. Additionally, 1,292 investors decreased positions by around 24,598,526 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 709,341,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,967,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,165,426 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,327 shares during the same period.