Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently 6.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] gained 6.88% or 7.92 points to close at $123.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3396748 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue of $951 million in Q3’21 grew 16% from Q3’20 and 63% from Q3’19.

GAAP Gross Margin 60% in Q3’21, up from 56% in Q3’20 and 59% in Q3’19.

It opened the trading session at $119.415, the shares rose to $124.83 and dropped to $117.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TER points out that the company has recorded -5.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TER reached to a volume of 3396748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $148.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $135 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $148 to $165, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for TER stock

Teradyne Inc. [TER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.26, while it was recorded at 117.83 for the last single week of trading, and 123.75 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.25 and a Gross Margin at +56.71. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.12.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 39.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.38. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $142,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 14.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $19,461 million, or 97.30% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,369,520, which is approximately -3.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,039,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in TER stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $891.43 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -8.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 14,277,157 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 13,007,676 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 130,843,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,128,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,674 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 953,052 shares during the same period.