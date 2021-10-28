Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $156

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] plunged by -$2.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $143.05 during the day while it closed the day at $138.63. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Teladoc Health Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results.

Third quarter revenue grows 81% year-over-year to $522 million, updating 2021 revenue outlook to $2,015 million to $2,025 million.

Total third quarter visits top 3.9 million – 37% higher than Q3 2020.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also loss -1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has declined by -11.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.86% and lost -30.67% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $22.52 billion, with 156.06 million shares outstanding and 150.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 2783306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $191.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $153, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.26, while it was recorded at 140.05 for the last single week of trading, and 173.55 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,108 million, or 78.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,016,998, which is approximately 11.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,300,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.22 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

411 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,859,720 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 9,493,549 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 104,265,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,619,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,706,493 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,451 shares during the same period.