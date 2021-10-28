Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain 10.87% so far this year. What now?

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] price plunged by -2.43 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Super Group’s Betway Continues New Market Expansion.

U.S. Presence Expands as Betway Goes Live in Fifth State.

Betway Granted Additional License in Europe.

A sum of 6510631 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 773.68K shares. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $11.80 and dropped to a low of $11.01 until finishing in the latest session at $11.22.

Guru’s Opinion on Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SEAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, SEAH shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.88 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$8,148,010 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] Insider Position Details

35 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 13,255,851 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 14,605,665 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,985,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,846,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,431,411 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,905,501 shares during the same period.