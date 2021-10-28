Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] is -36.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $0.68 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces Signing of Cooperation Agreement with Sichuan Chengfeng Intelligent Transportation.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced the signing of a new cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sichuan Chengfeng Intelligent Transportation Co., Ltd. (“Chengfeng”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neijiang Chengfeng Investment Co., Ltd. (“Chengfeng Investment”). Chengfeng Investment is a state-owned company focused on customized passenger transportation, taxis, online ride-hailing, and smart technology sectors.

Chengfeng is a provider of construction and maintenance services for real-time GPS monitoring systems for mobile and fixed targets in Neijiang, Sichuan Province. Since 2002, Chengfeng has established cooperation relationships with various well-known companies such as China Telecom and China Mobile.

Senmiao Technology Limited represents 52.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.94 million with the latest information. AIHS stock price has been found in the range of $0.6603 to $0.7577.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 3016300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for AIHS stock

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6220, while it was recorded at 0.6665 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0209 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.96 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.16.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -118.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -237.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.00. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$31,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 174,700, which is approximately 423.289% of the company’s market cap and around 25.88% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 139,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $91000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly 9.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 269,775 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,929 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 360,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,048 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 912 shares during the same period.