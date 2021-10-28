Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Discover Financial Services [DFS] – find out why.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] closed the trading session at $115.44 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.33, while the highest price level was $122.26. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Dear Parents – You Have More Influence on Your Kids’ Finances Than You Think.

Parents are the most likely source of credit score knowledge, according to Discover’s annual Credit Health survey.

While most people may look to social media influencers for advice on the latest fashion, DIY projects or dance moves, when it comes to learning the importance of building good credit habits, it’s actually their parents who carry the most influence. Discover’s annual Credit Health survey revealed people are most likely to learn about the importance of building good credit habits from their parents, 38%, showing the influence parents can have over their children’s financial habits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.52 percent and weekly performance of -13.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 2816298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $140.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $101 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.91, while it was recorded at 122.47 for the last single week of trading, and 113.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.16. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $64,489 per employee.

There are presently around $30,070 million, or 87.60% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,208,440, which is approximately 1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 20,614,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.37 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 0.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 18,209,120 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 18,696,471 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 223,578,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,484,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,212 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,024 shares during the same period.