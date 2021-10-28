salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Revenue clocked in at $23.54 billion, up 32.63% YTD: What’s Next?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained 0.01% or 0.04 points to close at $295.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3723633 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Salesforce and DocuSign Team Up to Enable Contract Collaboration Through Slack, Help Drive Customer Revenue, and Create Digital-First Customer Experiences.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.

New innovations.

It opened the trading session at $296.53, the shares rose to $299.19 and dropped to $295.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded 25.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 3723633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $314.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $300 to $328. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRM stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 280 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.38, while it was recorded at 293.31 for the last single week of trading, and 241.10 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $227,025 million, or 76.20% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,611,992, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 68,810,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.31 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.6 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -6.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,264 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 59,463,000 shares. Additionally, 777 investors decreased positions by around 33,240,175 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 676,483,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,186,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,443,888 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 6,411,530 shares during the same period.