PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain 13.06% so far this year. What now?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.75 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that PulteGroup Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net Income of $1.82 Per Share Up 36% Over Prior Year Adjusted Net Income of $1.34 Per Share.

Closings Increased 9% to 7,007 Homes.

PulteGroup Inc. stock is now 13.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHM Stock saw the intraday high of $51.35 and lowest of $48.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.90, which means current price is +22.12% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 4424491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.57, while it was recorded at 49.42 for the last single week of trading, and 51.60 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,030 million, or 90.50% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,614,551, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,963,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $623.33 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,430,492 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 18,641,781 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 190,179,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,251,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,149,445 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,481,368 shares during the same period.