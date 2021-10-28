Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $77.35 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -5.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.35. The company report on October 27, 2021 that PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PSXP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) (“PSXP”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5408877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips 66 stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $33.81 billion, with 439.94 million shares outstanding and 436.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 5408877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $89.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PSX stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSX shares from 80 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.03, while it was recorded at 81.78 for the last single week of trading, and 78.83 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $23,914 million, or 71.30% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,181,322, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,064,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,388,096 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 14,476,262 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 278,305,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,170,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,789,053 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,294 shares during the same period.

