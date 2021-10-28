Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $22

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.14%. The company report on October 23, 2021 that Peabody Announces Offer To Purchase Up To $15.842 Million In Aggregate Accreted Value Of Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced its offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $15.842 million (the “Available Repurchase Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 73.590% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Offer is being made to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Peabody (the “Expiration Time”). Subject to the Available Repurchase Amount, for each $1,000 accreted value of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by Peabody, holders of 2024 Notes will receive $735.90 in cash (the “Offer Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture, to, but excluding, the settlement date. Tendered 2024 Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by Peabody. The settlement date is currently expected to be the second business day following the Expiration Time. Concurrently, Peabody is making a debt repurchase offer (the “Concurrent LC Agreement Offer”) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among Peabody, the lenders party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the “LC Agreement”).

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock rose by 802.61%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.94. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.73 billion, with 101.20 million shares outstanding and 88.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 6432971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.14. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 802.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,141 million, or 64.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,322,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.12 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $86.68 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 17,739,915 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,919 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 55,614,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,585,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,414,692 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,421,751 shares during the same period.