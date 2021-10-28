OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain 23.67% so far this year. What now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -5.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.50. The company report on October 26, 2021 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 10,010,208 shares of the Company’s common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “selling stockholder”). The 10,010,208 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 7.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021 and represent all of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the Company. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase 1,870,000 shares of common stock that are the subject of the offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase such shares from the selling stockholder in the offering (the “Concurrent Share Buyback”). The Concurrent Share Buyback is contingent on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering. The Company intends to fund the Concurrent Share Buyback from existing cash on hand. The underwriter will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3970998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for OMF stock reached $7.15 billion, with 132.49 million shares outstanding and 123.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 3970998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $63, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on OMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.33.

How has OMF stock performed recently?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92. With this latest performance, OMF shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.79 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 54.22 for the last single week of trading, and 55.86 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.86 and a Gross Margin at +85.77. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.80.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 15.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.09. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $87,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

Insider trade positions for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $5,987 million, or 79.60% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 28,985,208, which is approximately -20.115% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,076,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.02 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $476.02 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 23.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 13,060,690 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 16,004,758 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 84,970,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,035,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,955,917 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,531,171 shares during the same period.