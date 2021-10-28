NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] Is Currently 5.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] gained 5.21% or 0.11 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3599470 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that NextPlay Reports Fiscal Q2 2022 Record Revenue of $2.6 Million.

via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $2.08, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $1.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXTP points out that the company has recorded -28.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, NXTP reached to a volume of 3599470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40

Trading performance analysis for NXTP stock

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, NXTP shares gained by 69.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.70% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,543, which is approximately 128.637% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 228,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in NXTP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 121.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 558,018 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 63,423 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 668,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,289,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,612 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 27,510 shares during the same period.