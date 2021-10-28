Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] Stock trading around $7.76 per share: What’s Next?

Nerdy Inc. [NYSE: NRDY] traded at a high on 10/27/21, posting a 1.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.76. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Nerdy Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, announced the company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or, for international callers, 1-646-904-5544. The Conference ID is 336597. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the call will be available until Monday, November 22, 2021, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194 and entering passcode 101618.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4026242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nerdy Inc. stands at 10.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.71%.

The market cap for NRDY stock reached $1.27 billion, with 56.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 815.39K shares, NRDY reached a trading volume of 4026242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Nerdy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NRDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has NRDY stock performed recently?

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, NRDY shares dropped by -22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRDY is now -0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Nerdy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]

There are presently around $323 million, or 57.10% of NRDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDY stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,467,200, which is approximately 3.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,451,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.54 million in NRDY stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $25.5 million in NRDY stock with ownership of nearly 0.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nerdy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Nerdy Inc. [NYSE:NRDY] by around 7,785,359 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,182,897 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 30,630,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,598,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,424 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,344 shares during the same period.