NCR Corporation [NCR] stock Reiterated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $52

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -3.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.20. The company report on October 27, 2021 that NCR Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue up 20% and Significant Profit Margin Expansion.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Third quarter and other recent highlights include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3175605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NCR Corporation stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for NCR stock reached $5.32 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 126.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, NCR reached a trading volume of 3175605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NCR Corporation [NCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $53.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 23 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has NCR stock performed recently?

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.14, while it was recorded at 42.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.41 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.35 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.06. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 345.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of -$194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for NCR Corporation [NCR]

There are presently around $4,871 million, or 92.80% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,392,908, which is approximately 2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,607,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.41 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $243.43 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 16,723,698 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 15,987,108 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 88,449,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,160,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,374,053 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,841 shares during the same period.