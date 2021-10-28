MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Stock trading around $6.40 per share: What’s Next?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] closed the trading session at $6.40 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.36, while the highest price level was $6.80. The company report on October 28, 2021 that National Bank Holdings Corporation Appoints New Board Director.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) announced that its Board of Directors appointed Ms. Alka Gupta as a Director of the Company, effective November 1, 2021. Gupta will serve on the Audit & Risk Committee.

Gupta is a Fortune 500 executive and tech entrepreneur with deep experience in digital transformation. She is currently a Venture Partner at Fin Venture Capital, a fintech B2B focused global venture fund. She was also a Co-Founder of and former President at GlobaliD, Inc., a venture backed, portable, and interoperable identity platform leveraging the blockchain where she continues to serve on the Board. Previously, Gupta was an executive at eBay/PayPal as Head of Strategy for eBay Marketplaces building new growth strategies in areas such as mobile commerce and cross-border payments. Gupta is a member of the Board of MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), a cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company. Gupta earned her M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and her B.S. from Case Western Reserve University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.11 percent and weekly performance of -9.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MGI reached to a volume of 3772205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $11.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 208.57.

MGI stock trade performance evaluation

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 2.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $383 million, or 66.70% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,149,649, which is approximately 52.867% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,407,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.81 million in MGI stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.35 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 27.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 24,812,463 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,817,494 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 29,173,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,803,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,953,970 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,331,453 shares during the same period.