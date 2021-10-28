Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain 4.80% so far this year. What now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.35%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that New ISO 26262 Functional Safety Packages Simplify Design of ASIL B and ASIL C Safety Applications Using dsPIC®, PIC18 and AVR® Microcontrollers.

Certified functional safety solution from Microchip accelerates the development and certification of automotive safety applications.

Safety is a primary concern in automotive applications to ensure reliable operation and end users’ wellbeing. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) is offering newly certified functional safety packages to enable engineers to develop their products as per the ISO 26262 functional safety standard. Microchip is announcing the release of ISO 26262 functional safety packages for dsPIC33C digital signal controllers (DSCs), PIC18 and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) that accelerate the development of safety-critical designs targeting ASIL B and ASIL C safety level and certification efforts.

Over the last 12 months, MCHP stock rose by 34.08%. The one-year Microchip Technology Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.09 billion, with 547.60 million shares outstanding and 525.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, MCHP stock reached a trading volume of 5033700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $89.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MCHP stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 170 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.49, while it was recorded at 74.63 for the last single week of trading, and 75.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 15.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,156 million, or 91.49% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,845,840, which is approximately 1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,280,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.6 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 0.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 27,868,008 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 26,190,796 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 445,542,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,601,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,699,894 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,561,810 shares during the same period.