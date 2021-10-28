Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 34.81M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] price surged by 7.25 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 23, 2021 that Tantech Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, “While we continue to have a competitive edge in selling our bamboo-based charcoal products, we have been working hard on the strategic shift in our business from being solely engaged in consumer product sales to expanding into the specialty vehicle market. We have focused on product costs as we have increased operating cash flow for our longer-term growth in the vehicle market. Ongoing COVID-19 challenges, including supply chain and logistics bottlenecks, have added cost and margin pressure in our ongoing consumer business, but we hope to see some stabilization into next year.”.

A sum of 5013174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 385.63K shares. Tantech Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $0.98 and dropped to a low of $0.76 until finishing in the latest session at $0.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.43. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 29.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7364, while it was recorded at 0.7227 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2042 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tantech Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.42.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$90,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 582,528, which is approximately 84.461% of the company’s market cap and around 26.35% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 181,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in TANH stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $93000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -3.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 573,222 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 504,437 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 75,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,153,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,457 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 92,130 shares during the same period.