Market cap of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] reaches 24.91M – now what?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] gained 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2021 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”) a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, announced its financial results for the first half of the financial year ending June 30, 2021. RETO is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials as well as equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials. RETO also engages in consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological projects, including those for the purpose of capturing, controlling, and reusing rainwater, commonly called “sponge cities.”.

CEO Comments.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. represents 24.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.91 million with the latest information. RETO stock price has been found in the range of $0.8336 to $1.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 288.00K shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 10645695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for RETO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.57. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 18.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8340, while it was recorded at 0.8822 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1218 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -21.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.30. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$100,756 per employee.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 598,258, which is approximately 23.009% of the company’s market cap and around 40.65% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 211,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in RETO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $58000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly -5.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 282,721 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 75,329 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 589,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,106 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.