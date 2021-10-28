Market cap of NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] reaches 51.35B – now what?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] loss -1.91% or -3.74 points to close at $192.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2869794 shares. The company report on October 15, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, November 1, 2021. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Earnings Conference Call DetailsInterested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:.

It opened the trading session at $193.72, the shares rose to $195.18 and dropped to $190.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded -4.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 2869794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $234.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 225 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.32, while it was recorded at 198.01 for the last single week of trading, and 197.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 18.42%.