Market cap of My Size Inc. [MYSZ] reaches 18.80M – now what?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] loss -20.89% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that My Size Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offerings Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

My Size, Inc. (“My Size” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced that it has entered into definitive purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,514,800 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.352 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, My Size has also agreed to issue and sell to the investors 3,772,208 unregistered shares of its common stock, at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investors in the offerings unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,715,256 shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both offerings is expected to be approximately $8.5 million. The offerings are expected to close on or about October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

My Size Inc. represents 15.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.80 million with the latest information. MYSZ stock price has been found in the range of $1.20 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, MYSZ reached a trading volume of 15385009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49.

Trading performance analysis for MYSZ stock

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2696, while it was recorded at 1.2720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3021 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -4328.17 and a Gross Margin at +40.85. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4335.92.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -278.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -411.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.10. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$784,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYSZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for My Size Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.44% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 190,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.38% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 105,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in MYSZ stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $78000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 414,655 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 63,637 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 34,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,748 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,195 shares during the same period.