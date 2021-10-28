Market cap of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] reaches 34.00M – now what?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ: IINN] loss -58.29% or -5.59 points to close at $4.00 with a heavy trading volume of 14253553 shares. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Inspira Technologies Enters Europe: Signs a Strategic Agreement With Waas Group for the Deployment of 1,040 ART Systems in Spain and Portugal.

The agreement to potentially provide $66 million to Inspira Technologies over a 7-year period, subject to regulatory approval.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Anita Técnica S.L. (WAAS Group), one of Spain’s leading distributors and technical service providers of medical equipment and supplies. WAAS Group provides services to more than 40 international companies and devices, including respiratory systems for Siemens Healthineers AG ADR (Nasdaq: SMMNY) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Drägerwerk AG.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, IINN reached to a volume of 14253553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is set at 1.12

Trading performance analysis for IINN stock

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, IINN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 491.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 216.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] managed to generate an average of -$602,333 per employee.Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ:IINN] by around 92,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IINN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.