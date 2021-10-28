Market cap of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] reaches 38.81M – now what?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.55%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2021, Highlighted by 269.6% Increase in Revenues to $17.9 Million for First Half 2021.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Second Quarter 2021”) and six months ended June 30, 2021 (“First Half 2021”).

Second Quarter 2021 and First Half 2021 Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, BHAT stock dropped by -21.39%.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.81 million, with 47.13 million shares outstanding and 32.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.24K shares, BHAT stock reached a trading volume of 21023391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

BHAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6148, while it was recorded at 0.6180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9596 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.10% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 232,809, which is approximately -65.022% of the company’s market cap and around 50.34% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 134,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and INTRACK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $48000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly 517.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 264,987 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 552,262 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 258,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,309 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 119,478 shares during the same period.