Market cap of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] reaches 91.64B – now what?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.65%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

– Press release scheduled for 7 a.m. Eastern time on November 23, 2021.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock rose by 41.71%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.75. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.64 billion, with 368.48 million shares outstanding and 366.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 6244317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $193.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $119 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $179, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 72.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.67, while it was recorded at 177.62 for the last single week of trading, and 161.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 17.27%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,525 million, or 71.70% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,735,959, which is approximately 0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,701,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.62 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.94 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 4.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 705 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 43,312,355 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 28,828,443 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 441,324,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,465,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,733,615 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,143,306 shares during the same period.