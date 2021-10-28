Market Analysts see The Mosaic Company [MOS] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $41.16 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.42, while the highest price level was $41.78. The company report on October 21, 2021 that The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.88 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 5112938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $42.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $52, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MOS stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 37 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.88, while it was recorded at 41.93 for the last single week of trading, and 32.87 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,838 million, or 79.80% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,808,368, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,966,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $909.87 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 64.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 45,460,416 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 33,048,973 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 209,089,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,598,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,999,413 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 13,518,852 shares during the same period.