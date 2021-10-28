Market Analysts see Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE: PSXP] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $41.79 during the day while it closed the day at $39.31. The company report on October 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE – PSXP).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Phillips 66 Partners (“PSXP” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PSXP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement for Phillips 66 (NYSE – PSX) to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in PSXP not already owned by Phillips 66 and its affiliates. The all-stock transaction provides each outstanding PSXP common unitholder would receive 0.50 shares of Phillips 66 common stock for each PSXP common unit.

The investigation concerns whether the PSXP Board breached its fiduciary duties to unitholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Phillips 66 is paying too little for the Company.

Phillips 66 Partners LP stock has also loss -1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSXP stock has inclined by 3.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.16% and gained 48.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PSXP stock reached $8.92 billion, with 228.34 million shares outstanding and 55.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 399.27K shares, PSXP reached a trading volume of 5017009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSXP shares is $39.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PSXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 Partners LP is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSXP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

PSXP stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, PSXP shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.83, while it was recorded at 39.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.83 and a Gross Margin at +54.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +76.20.

Return on Total Capital for PSXP is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.28. Additionally, PSXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Phillips 66 Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 Partners LP go to 6.46%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,537 million, or 17.60% of PSXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSXP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 9,600,365, which is approximately -0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 74.43% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST RESERVE GP XIII LTD, holding 3,152,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.91 million in PSXP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $119.76 million in PSXP stock with ownership of nearly 350.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP] by around 5,330,570 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,854,218 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 27,913,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,098,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSXP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,970 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,539 shares during the same period.