Market Analysts see Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] falling to $375. Time to buy?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $330.94. The company report on October 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation – LMT.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2784894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.86%.

The market cap for LMT stock reached $91.29 billion, with 277.40 million shares outstanding and 276.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, LMT reached a trading volume of 2784894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $422.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $384, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 8.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LMT stock performed recently?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83. With this latest performance, LMT shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 353.59, while it was recorded at 357.38 for the last single week of trading, and 363.54 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Total Capital for LMT is now 46.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.85. Additionally, LMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] managed to generate an average of $60,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 4.35%.

Insider trade positions for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

There are presently around $68,340 million, or 75.30% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 40,172,934, which is approximately -1.395% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,365,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.07 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.61 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly 4.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,051 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 8,233,059 shares. Additionally, 787 investors decreased positions by around 12,299,138 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 185,971,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,504,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,688 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 614,742 shares during the same period.