Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] falling to $10. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a low on 10/26/21, posting a -6.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.84. The company report on October 25, 2021 that iQIYI, Inc. Announces Repurchase Right Notification for 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that it is notifying holders of its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 46267XAB4) (the “Notes”) that pursuant to the Indenture dated as of December 4, 2018 (the “Indenture”) relating to the Notes by and between the Company and Citicorp International Limited, as trustee, each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of US$1,000 principal amount for cash on December 1, 2021 (the “Repurchase Right”). The Repurchase Right begins at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 29, 2021.

As required by rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO. In addition, documents specifying the terms, conditions, and procedures for exercising the Repurchase Right will be available through the Depository Trust Company and the paying agent, which is Citibank, N.A. None of the Company, its board of directors, or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising the Repurchase Right.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6516258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 6.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.22%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $7.04 billion, with 795.65 million shares outstanding and 313.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 6516258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25.50 to $16, while CLSA kept a Outperform rating on IQ stock. On May 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IQ shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $2,285 million, or 71.80% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 21,631,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.23 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $175.86 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 81.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 78,478,590 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 114,512,127 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 65,504,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,495,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,057,657 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 19,697,172 shares during the same period.