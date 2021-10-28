Market Analysts see Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $70.03 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.225, while the highest price level was $75.00. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

ARR of $864 million, up 35% year-over-year, or 34% on a constant currency basis.

Subscription revenue of $213 million, up 35% year-over-year, or 33% on a constant currency basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.84 percent and weekly performance of -8.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DT reached to a volume of 6301185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $74.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 77.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.12, while it was recorded at 76.41 for the last single week of trading, and 57.83 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 35.40%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,662 million, or 95.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,156,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $915.33 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly -0.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 13,062,649 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 12,065,702 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 241,353,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,482,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,008 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,543 shares during the same period.