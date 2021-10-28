Market Analysts see Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTX] closed the trading session at $13.51 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.29, while the highest price level was $20.20. The company report on October 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Cortexyme, Inc. – CRTX.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cortexyme, Inc. (“Cortexyme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cortexyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.37 percent and weekly performance of -76.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -85.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 369.78K shares, CRTX reached to a volume of 29248017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRTX shares is $108.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cortexyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Cortexyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cortexyme Inc. is set at 8.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

CRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.72. With this latest performance, CRTX shares dropped by -85.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.08 for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.90, while it was recorded at 49.54 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRTX is now -54.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, CRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,077,000 per employee.Cortexyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cortexyme Inc. go to 18.30%.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 63.10% of CRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,765,505, which is approximately 3.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,327,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.95 million in CRTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $36.97 million in CRTX stock with ownership of nearly 11.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cortexyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTX] by around 1,093,122 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,223,675 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,059,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,376,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,861 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 139,750 shares during the same period.