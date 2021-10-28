Market Analysts see BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

BancorpSouth Bank [NYSE: BXS] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on October 28, 2021 that BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividend.

At its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the company) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the company expects to complete its pending merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., effective October 29, 2021. Accordingly, legacy Cadence shareholders, who receive shares of company common stock in the merger and continue to hold such shares as of the record date, will be eligible to receive this dividend.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on November 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021.

A sum of 3315342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. BancorpSouth Bank shares reached a high of $30.00 and dropped to a low of $28.60 until finishing in the latest session at $29.07.

The one-year BXS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for BXS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXS shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for BancorpSouth Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for BancorpSouth Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on BXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BancorpSouth Bank is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55.

BXS Stock Performance Analysis:

BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, BXS shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for BancorpSouth Bank [BXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.53, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BancorpSouth Bank Fundamentals:

BXS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BancorpSouth Bank go to 5.00%.

BancorpSouth Bank [BXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 68.60% of BXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,823,293, which is approximately -2.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,720,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.56 million in BXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $172.24 million in BXS stock with ownership of nearly 37.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in BancorpSouth Bank [NYSE:BXS] by around 10,984,518 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 4,248,450 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,047,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,280,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,360 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 880,551 shares during the same period.