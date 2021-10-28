Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $64

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $46.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Keynote at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will keynote at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.lyft.com.

Lyft Inc. represents 332.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.07 billion with the latest information. LYFT stock price has been found in the range of $46.48 to $48.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 4607083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $69.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.97, while it was recorded at 48.05 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.