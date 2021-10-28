Livent Corporation [LTHM] moved down -3.45: Why It’s Important

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] closed the trading session at $24.92 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.46, while the highest price level was $25.86. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.27 percent and weekly performance of -4.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, LTHM reached to a volume of 3831045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $25.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LTHM stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.69, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,791 million, or 97.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,695,680, which is approximately -4.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,061,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.17 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $209.37 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 33.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 20,533,203 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,318,171 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 123,290,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,141,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,842 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,684 shares during the same period.