JP Morgan lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] slipped around -5.89 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $272.81 at the close of the session, down -2.11%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS. This is the second time Zoom has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS (2020 was the first year that Zoom was recognized) and its second consecutive time as a Leader.

The report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, naming Zoom as a Leader.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now -19.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $282.48 and lowest of $272.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 553.86, which means current price is +9.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 3092234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $369.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $360 to $400, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 8.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 47.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.94, while it was recorded at 276.73 for the last single week of trading, and 338.14 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.