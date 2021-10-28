Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $135

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.98%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Hilton Reports Third Quarter Results.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) reported its third quarter 2021 results. The following results reflect the material impact that the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic has had on Hilton’s business. Highlights include:.

Over the last 12 months, HLT stock rose by 67.93%. The one-year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.56. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.98 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 273.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, HLT stock reached a trading volume of 3497880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $138.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $92 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.18.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.27, while it was recorded at 143.40 for the last single week of trading, and 124.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,174 million, or 99.00% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,980,981, which is approximately 0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,923,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.9 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 19,020,654 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 18,047,743 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 235,818,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,886,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,294 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,141,137 shares during the same period.