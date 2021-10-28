Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] is -39.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.98 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Guardion Health Sciences to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements, and medical devices, announces that Chief Executive Officer Bret Scholtes will present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on October 27 – 28, 2021.

Mr. Scholtes will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 27 at 1:15 PM ET.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 42.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHSI stock has inclined by 7.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.20% and lost -39.76% year-on date.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $38.46 million, with 24.43 million shares outstanding and 23.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.49K shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 85862584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

GHSI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.86. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1863, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1721 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -449.89 and a Gross Margin at -6.47. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -453.56.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -78.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.11. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$659,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.20% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,069,815, which is approximately 83.205% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 571,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in GHSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.52 million in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 25.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,086,767 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 84,430 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,557,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,728,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,120 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 779 shares during the same period.