Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] moved down -8.60: Why It’s Important

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] closed the trading session at $15.41 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.18, while the highest price level was $17.39. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Gross Transaction Value for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that the Company facilitated 35.3 million fulfilled orders(1) with Gross Transaction Value (“GTV”)(2) of RMB67.3 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing 78.4% and 48.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, stated, “Despite multiple headwinds, we maintained steady broad-based development across our businesses in the third quarter, a testament to the synergies of our platform’s efficiency and the strength of our nationwide road logistics network. We are committed to delivering products and services with superior value and are confident our user growth will gradually resume if the pending cybersecurity review of our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps is completed favorably to us.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.33 percent and weekly performance of -6.94 percent. The stock has performed -3.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 3720825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $22.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 16.51 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.87 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.49.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 62,999,060 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,905 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 141,211,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,255,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,999,060 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.