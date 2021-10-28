For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], Analyst sees a rise to $247. What next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -0.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $239.38. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Union Pacific Takes Additional Action to Alleviate Supply Chain Congestion.

Union Pacific Railroad announced additional proactive steps to reduce global supply chain congestion, helping restore fluidity for goods and products moving across the United States from West Coast ports.

To encourage weekend in-gates and reduce backlog at the ports, Union Pacific will run a pilot program through Dec. 31, offering a $60 per container refund to its ocean carrier customers for each container in-gated on Saturdays and Sundays at its near-port Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) in Long Beach, California. The refund will apply to containers in-gated incremental to each customer’s current 2021 weekend average.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2876276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Union Pacific Corporation stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $151.96 billion, with 648.70 million shares outstanding and 645.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2876276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $252.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 40.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.90 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.00, while it was recorded at 237.85 for the last single week of trading, and 216.95 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.14%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $123,202 million, or 79.90% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,836,709, which is approximately -0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,795,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.72 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.61 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,028 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,989,496 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 26,244,375 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 470,435,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,669,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,979,652 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,309,359 shares during the same period.