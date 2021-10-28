For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] loss -8.44% or -3.9 points to close at $42.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4023506 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Six Flags Announces Third Quarter 2021 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, reported attendance of 12 million guests and revenue of $638 million for third quarter 2021. Results for third quarter 2021 are not directly comparable to the same prior-year period due to the company’s COVID-19 related suspension of operations and operating restrictions that began in mid-March 2020. The company believes it is most relevant to compare its results in the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter (July 5, 2021, through October 3, 2021), attendance at the company’s parks was approximately 92% compared to the comparable fiscal period in 2019, which was July 8, 2019, through October 6, 2019. Attendance by pre-booked groups, inclusive of school groups who typically book in advance, has been significantly diminished due to the pandemic. Excluding pre-booked groups, attendance at the company’s parks in third quarter 2021 was approximately 95% compared to the same period in 2019. As of October 18, all capacity constraints were lifted on the company’s two Mexico properties. Of the company’s 27 properties, only the company’s theme park in Montreal continues to have capacity constraints.

It opened the trading session at $44.25, the shares rose to $44.90 and dropped to $41.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIX points out that the company has recorded -12.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -118.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 4023506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $55.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $21 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $21, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SIX stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SIX shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.70, while it was recorded at 45.07 for the last single week of trading, and 43.17 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.88 and a Gross Margin at -52.57. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.74.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now -14.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.97. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of -$217,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -14.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $3,132 million, or 88.10% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,244,893, which is approximately 24.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.94 million in SIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.67 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -6.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 12,320,138 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 12,431,965 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 49,290,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,042,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,633 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,483,900 shares during the same period.