For Cano Health Inc. [CANO], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.55 during the day while it closed the day at $11.00. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Cano Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release announcing the third quarter results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or +1 (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 7473021. The conference call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Cano Health Inc. stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANO stock has inclined by 5.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.84% and lost -17.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $5.38 billion, with 86.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 3581168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,562 million, or 99.30% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,233,690, which is approximately 320.13% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 11,084,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.93 million in CANO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $121.48 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 84,613,668 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,889,219 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 52,511,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,014,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,511,000 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,510 shares during the same period.