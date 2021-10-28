Evercore ISI lifts Frontline Ltd. [FRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.16%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock rose by 49.01%. The one-year Frontline Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.5. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.82 billion, with 197.69 million shares outstanding and 106.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 2806692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FRO shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $368 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 10,429,890, which is approximately 6.229% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,501,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.52 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.34 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 7,669,762 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,106,019 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 27,118,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,894,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,343 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,787 shares during the same period.