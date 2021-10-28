Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, up 23.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] traded at a high on 10/27/21, posting a 24.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $216.22. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $351.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, along with 40.8% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 2,599,575 microinverters, or 913 megawatts DC, and 65 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15136895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enphase Energy Inc. stands at 5.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $29.62 billion, with 135.09 million shares outstanding and 126.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 15136895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $200.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 10.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 116.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.06. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 43.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.60 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.93, while it was recorded at 185.12 for the last single week of trading, and 165.11 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 30.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $157,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 41.97%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $20,093 million, or 73.10% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,184,218, which is approximately 5.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,630,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 6.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 12,520,272 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 12,085,238 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 68,324,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,930,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,452,390 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,236,759 shares during the same period.