Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] moved up 0.70: Why It’s Important

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $250.17 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Lilly Reports Robust Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results as Pipeline Success Strengthens Future Growth Potential.

– Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased 18 percent, driven by volume growth of 17 percent. When excluding revenue from COVID-19 therapies, revenue growth was 11 percent in both third-quarter and year-to-date 2021.

– Key growth products, consisting of Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio, Jardiance, Emgality, Olumiant, Tyvyt, Retevmo and Cyramza, contributed 17 percentage points of revenue growth and represented approximately 58 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021, excluding revenue from COVID-19 therapies. Revenue from Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio and Emgality each grew by more than 30 percent versus prior year.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 907.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $236.78 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $248.32 to $254.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3177511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $271.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $210 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $288, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 88.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.05, while it was recorded at 245.72 for the last single week of trading, and 218.51 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 10.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $199,589 million, or 84.00% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 108,248,610, which is approximately -1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,969,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.25 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.24 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 865 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 27,553,372 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 21,236,122 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 749,022,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 797,811,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,354,437 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,276 shares during the same period.